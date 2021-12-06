Thomasboro Police: 70-year-old man arrested in connection to minor molestation

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 70-year-old man was arrested on Friday after Thomasboro Police said he allegedly molested a teen several years ago.

Officers stated that this arrest is in connection with an investigation that started in early October when a teen told his relatives that Warren Grob Jr. had allegedly sexually molested him.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, the teen said he was repeatedly molested between January 2011 and December 2014 when Grob acted as his caretaker at Grob’s Thomasboro home.

The teen also told police that the acts allegedly happened after Grob’s wife left for work and he was alone with Grob.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said based on the police investigation and the teen’s statement, Grob will be formally charged on Monday with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Warren Grob Jr. has been held in Champaign County Jail since his arrest. His bond is set at $400,000.