This mascot has the moves like Jagger

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The students and staff members at Danville Area Community College have decided on a name for their mascot… and let’s just say, he’s got the moves like Jagger!

Meet “Mick Jaguar!”

Though some, or most, young students don’t know the significance of Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones, school leaders are hoping that Mick Jaguar will be a way to bridge the gap between these students and an older generation of teachers and staff members.

Mick Jaguar will play a big role at DACC– from pumping up the crowd at sporting events to cooking up a storm in the Culinary Arts classroom, he will bring joy to the school during a time when people need it the most.

When asked what the mascot represents, Vice President of Student Services Stacy Ehmen said, “Community. Bringing people together. Fun. Happiness. Friendliness. And the college. And what it represents. And during these times, we need that right now. As silly as a mascot might be, I think it’s going to be awesome.”

Ehmen also said that sometime soon, there might be a social media campaign asking Mick Jagger to come to the school and dance with Mick Jaguar!