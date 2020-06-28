Third victim of Bunn-O-Matic shooting has died

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the third victim of the Bunn-O-Matic shooting died Saturday afternoon.

She and two co-workers, 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller and 61-year-old William “Bill” Gibbons, were shot Friday. Aumiller and Gibbons were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, a 54-year-old, was taken to St. John’s Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m.

Officials are withholding her identity until they notify family.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Her death is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.