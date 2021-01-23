Third grader raises money to help local animal shelters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA): 8-year-old Aubrey Taylor is raising money to help local animal shelters.

Aubrey’s mom, Shelby Scudder, said the two of them had plans to volunteer at the Humane Society before the pandemic struck. Still wanting to find a way to help, Shelby and Aubrey brainstormed ideas and finally decided that they would raise $250 to buy food, bedding, and toys for the animals at animal shelters around Central Illinois.

Aubrey loves to help people and animals. When she grows up, she wants to be a scientist and an inventor and she said she plans to give all of the money she makes from her inventions away to others. She even used the money she received for her birthday last week to buy supplies for the animals at the shelters.

Aubrey is currently only $100 away from her goal. She will dog-sit for friends and do chores for neighbors to earn the rest of the money. Then, she will go on a shopping spree for the animals.

She’s already set her next goal. She wants to raise money to buy toys for children who are in the hospital. She said the toys can be the kids’ friends whenever they feel lonely.