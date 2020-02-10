DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An area native is well known in the world of preservation. Stephen Kelley has taken a lead role in preserving World Heritage sites on four continents and the Caribbean. He is scheduled to appear for a Thinking Globally, Acting Locally presentation.

Kelley will draw on lessons learned during his lifetime of preservation efforts while examining the implications for historic preservation in Central Illinois. The event is sponsored by Save the Pump House, Decatur Public Library and History of the Heartland.

Thinking Globally, Acting Locally

Decatur Public Library Children’s Auditorium (2nd floor)

Wednesday, February 19

6:30 – 8 pm

Free

(217) 791 – 1385