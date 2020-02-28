Thieves walk out with tubs of mail

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of suspects caught on surveillance video stealing U.S. Mail.

It happened Friday, February 7, 3:30 am, in the 1000-block of Leland Avenue, Chicago. One suspect’s arm is in a cast. The vehicle involved is a white, Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information should contact authorities.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service Law Enforcement

Reference case #2700868-MT

(877) 876 – 2455