SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A mental health counselor in Savoy is collecting therapy stones as a way of supporting a friend from Ukraine.

Jessica Culp met fellow therapist Katie Stone in a Facebook group more than three years ago.

Stone started painting and selling stones years before the war began but had to stop her practice because of the war.

Now, Culp and other therapists around the world buy Katie’s stones to use for their own sessions. Culp said the stones represent another method of healing for patients and it’s a way to show support for her friend.

“As therapists, we will put them in the place that we’re going to have them. And we will take a picture and we will post them to the group so that everybody knows that we’ve gotten them,” Culp said. “So, that was something that I was able to do this Monday. I brought them in, I put them in my sand tray. I took a picture of them. I posted it to the group. And I said I was going to spread the word about what she was doing. And a lot of people gave me support for that.”

Culp said regular therapy stones usually cost around $5 to 10. She only paid $4 a stone from Katie. Those looking to buy their own can follow the link.