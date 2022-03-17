CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA)– Remote court appearances may have expanded, or come on the scene for the first time in some counties because of the pandemic, but they are no longer considered a temporary measure.

Technology has officially moved many Illinois court hearings away from the courthouse and the state Supreme Court signaled Thursday those virtual hearings are here to stay.

With the path forward to expanding remote court made clear, we took a look back at the transition so far through the eyes of those who spend every workday in the courtroom. For the most part, it’s viewed as an advantage, a lifted burden for defendants and attorneys, but at least some Illinois judges and prosecutors say going all the way down the remote path would be detrimental to justice.

Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley remembered back to his days as an assistant about five years ago when limited remote options first came to be at the courthouse. It wasn’t until spring 2020 that it became a regular practice.

“There’s definitely a push to change the antiquated, maybe, way we do court and I think everyone’s trying to adapt the best we can,” he said.

Criminal defense attorney Tom Bruno, of Bruno Law Offices, says “it’s probably about 40 years later than it needed to be.”

That’s around the time he opened his practice in Urbana.

“Some counties are large and remote and rural, and the notion that it makes the most sense to drive there and stand in a courtroom for five minutes and say, ‘Your honor, I move to continue this case,’ and then you drive an hour and a half back to your office,” Bruno trailed off, before adding the technology made available through the pandemic is “a step in the right direction.”

“The access to justice part of this is folks without a great amount of income have to take a whole day off of work sometimes to go to a relatively trivial court appearance.”

Defendants housed in the jails “have to get in a van and be shuttled to the courthouse with security. And it takes hours to do that for each case,” Bruno said.

Unlike many rural counties, the Champaign County Courthouse is just a few-mile trip from the farther satellite jail, but there are nearly 70 defendents housed up in Kankakee County because of overcrowding.

That — and public defender visits to the Kankakee detention center — are on the taxpayers’ dime.

“That’s why your bank doesn’t have as many tellers anymore and sometimes they don’t even have lobbies anymore, because they learned 20-30 years ago that automating this and having people do it online saves the bank a lot of money, and the customers like it too,” Bruno said.

Back in Coles County, Danley says it’s unclear at this point if the remote option is having any effect on the number of people who make it to their hearings.

“But, you know, a number of our our defendants in criminal court, I know that a lot of them don’t have access to a phone, so they certainly don’t have access to a computer.”

There’s a certain formality to holding court in the courtroom the State’s Attorney added, “The gravity of the situation that, you know, the judge is on the bench.”

The latest Supreme Court Order continues to draw a hard line dividing which cases can be heard remotely. Jury trials are not an option.

Champaign County associate judge Bret Olmstead referred to the remote expansion as “a honeymoon phase.” He said remote hearings involving witness testimony present a credibility issue, including possible “cheat sheets” or the ability to read off of another screen in the room without anyone’s knowledge. Judge Olmstead says you miss much of a person’s demeanor in a remote setting as well.

The judge expects remote access to be around for non-evidentiary hearings forever. However, he was “flat out against” ever doing jury trials from a screen, something that has begun in other states.

Civil proceedings are another ballgame. Danley said those are handled online much more commonly at this point. The Illinois Supreme Court wrote a preference toward video for civil matters into its rules released during the pandemic.

It also announced the formation of a “Remote Proceedings Task Force” Thursday to evaluate how these virtual hearings are being handled from county to county and to work toward combining “best practices.”

