The Upper Bout broken into, police investigating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign Police Crime Scene Unit van was seen Monday morning at a strip-mall business on Neil Street.

Officers were seen going in and out of The Upper Bout, a guitar shop at Neil and William streets.

The store owner tells WCIA that someone broke in around 1 a.m. — a cleaning crew arrived at 7 a.m. and discovered the glass on the front door was destroyed.

A suspect was caught on video, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask. They took one hoodie and destroyed a teaching studio inside the shop. Additionally, a door was kicked into the studio, and “everything was smashed.”

Damages were estimated to be around several thousand dollars.

Owner Rickey Bright says he just trying to process the whole thing.

The Upper Bout will remain open for business Monday. On Sunday, the store celebrated their 7th anniversary in business.