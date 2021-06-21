The University of Illinois requires COVID vaccine for students

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is now on the long list of universities requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. University President Tim Killeen announced the change Monday.

“To continue our commitment to collective safety, the University of Illinois System will require that all students receive a COVID-19 vaccination if they plan to be on campus for fall semester 2021. This requirement is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants. It is also consistent with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s goals.“

Students must be fully vaccinated starting in the fall. This requirement is for all campuses, but each one has its own guidance.

Chancellor Robert Jones of UIUC sent an email to students Monday explaining their guidance.

We are in full support of President Killeen’s belief that COVID-19 vaccinations provide the best opportunity for our university to return to near-normal operations while still maximizing the safety of all members of our community as this deadly pandemic continues to threaten much of the world. While our university is still working through details of how we will work with you toward this requirement, I’m writing to outline the principles that will guide the fall semester at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign:For the Fall 2021 semester, it will be required that all students who are able to do so will be fully vaccinated (defined as 14 days after the final dose) with a university-accepted vaccine before beginning the fall semester if they plan to be on campus with no additional health and safety obligations. –Individuals who are not able to be vaccinated and/or who have not had their record submitted and verified will be required to participate in the COVID-19 testing program and to continue wearing a face covering. –The university is following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidance and accepting vaccines currently authorized for emergency use by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. If you are not able to access one of the university-accepted vaccines, you will be able to receive an accepted vaccine upon your arrival to campus. –Students should submit their Vaccination Record Card in the MyMcKinley Portal and have it verified before the beginning of the fall semester. Click here for more information on uploading your Vaccination Record Card. –If you have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 and you are able to do so, you should be vaccinated as soon as possible. Visit vaccines.gov to find available appointments or walk-in hours in your local area. –We acknowledge that some individuals have health conditions or other reasons why they cannot be vaccinated. For those individuals, the COVID-19 testing program and face coverings will continue to be required.

If you can’t get vaccinated or your vaccine hasn’t been approved, you’re still required to get tested and wear a face covering. The university does have a list of approved vaccines. Including Pfizer and Moderna. You can find a full list of approved vaccines and how to upload your vaccination record, here.

The university said guidance for faculty and staff is still being talked about. They said they’ll have more information later.