CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) – Earlier this morning Matthew White and Karina Rubio had the pleasure of interviewing a group that could be called a returning Champaign classic.

The Toast of Champaign Cappella/Sweet Adeline Barbershop was live in our WCIA studio, celebrating their upcoming 70th anniversary show.

The Champaign group has been around since the 1950’s with members that have been in the Sweet Adelines for more than 50 years.

Chorus Director Jackie Compton told us how the group was doing during COVID-19 and how they are happy to be back in person.

The 14 members that visited the studio said they were happy to give our anchors a live performance.

If you missed their performance today, you can catch their next live event on October 29th.

That’s happening at Faith United Methodist Church on Prospect Avenue, Champaign.