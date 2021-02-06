The Sievers Center is officially open

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Today was the grand opening of Monticello High School’s new gym.

The original grand opening was planned for August of 2020, but due to the pandemic, the date was pushed back not once, but twice.

One athlete and the head coach from each Varsity team gathered in the gym to celebrate and hold the ribbon for local legend Arthur “Buz” Sievers to cut.

After more than 50 years with the school district, Buz doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. Today he said, “Everybody always asks me when I’m retiring. I’m 72 and as long as it’s fun, as long as my health holds up, I’ll be here.”

After the ribbon was cut, the Monticello Sages took the court for their first game in their brand new gym.