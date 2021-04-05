The ‘Sidney Slab’ Slated for Upgrades

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA)–A portion of a road known as the ‘Sidney Slab’ will be getting a makeover.

The road connects Sidney to Route 130. It will stay open while construction is going on, so there will be delays. Construction will start June 1st. They’ll be adding six feet of asphalt and rock shoulders with rumble strips on each side of the road.

“All these safety measures we hope will reduce the risk of crashes and prevent any fatalities,” County Engineer Jeff Blue said.

Blue said they hope to be finished with the project by November.