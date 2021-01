CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign restaurateur is clearing up some misinformation claiming their business is for sale.

The owner of The Ribeye, 1701 S. Neil Street, says the rumors are not true.

The owner says they have no intention of selling the business and are going to ride out the pandemic on curbside pickup services.

The restaurant tells WCIA there is a ‘for sale’ sign in front of the old Hardees building next door and believes that’s where the confusion is coming from.