URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular ice cream business with locations in Mahomet and Monticello is expanding into Urbana.

The Main Scoop made the announcement early Sunday morning on both their Mahomet and Monticello social media pages. Originally opening in Mahomet in 2021, The Main Scoop made its way to Monticello in late May this year. The establishment has quickly become a community favorite for frozen treats.

The Main Scoop’s ice cream menu boasts around 30 different flavors, including non-dairy options. At their current locations, the shop also offers ice cream cakes, to-go pints, craft sodas and candies. To balance out the sweet with some salty, patrons can find an assortment of gourmet popcorn as well.

The upcoming Urbana location will be at 133 West Main Street, nestled in between Bohemia and Frederick & Hagle law firm. Not too far from the University of Illinois, the shop could attract collegiate ice cream lovers from all around Campustown. The location is set to open this fall.