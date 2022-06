URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.

Groups that help people with Alzheimer’s use today to bring awareness and raise money for research. They say the use the day with the most light to “fight the darkness.”

Urbana’s Brookdale Senior Living, Amber Glen and Savoy Therapy hosted a fundraiser that featured live music, a cookout and a dunk tank.

As of this afternoon, the group had raised about 500 dollars.