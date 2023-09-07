Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

In the heart of Arcola, Illinois, a unique tradition is about to unfold – the annual Broomcorn Festival. This year, we catch up with Kevin Monahan, an Arcola native with deep roots in the broomcorn business that has been part of his family for generations.

Arcola proudly wears the title of the “Broomcorn Capital of the World,” and this festival is the perfect showcase of its heritage. Running from September 8 to 10, the event promises an array of exciting activities. Visitors can witness the art of broom making, explore arts and crafts vendors, indulge in delicious food, and even join a 5K or 10K race.

But what truly sets Arcola apart is the famous Lawn Rangers, a “precision lawn mower drill team” that marches with brooms and lawn mowers. This quirky tradition dates back to 1980 and gained fame thanks to humorist Dave Barry, who joined their ranks in 1995 and wrote about his experience. Even President Barack Obama couldn’t resist the charm of the Lawn Rangers and marched with them in 2003 during his Senate race launch.

This year’s festival, following the Labor Day weekend, promises to be a blast. Don’t miss the gigantic parade featuring the iconic Lawn Rangers – a spectacle you won’t find anywhere else! Mark your calendars for the Arcola Broomcorn Festival on September 8, 9, and 10, 2023, and celebrate a unique slice of American heritage.