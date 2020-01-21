The Impeachment of President Donald Trump

NATIONAL (NEXSTAR) — WCIA-3 News is committed to bringing you the most thorough coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump for as long as the trial goes.

The Senate is expected to convene at 11:30 pm, local time, Tuesday to debate the rules and procedures of the impeachment trial. Once the Senate votes on those rules and procedures, the trial will begin in earnest. Opening statements are expected to be delivered Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Senate took its first steps to become an impeachment court last week after the House officially signed and handed over the articles of impeachment against the president Wednesday. The seven House impeachment managers walked to the Senate Thursday afternoon to formally read the articles. Later in the day, Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the trial and, in turn, swore in the senators serving as jurors.

President Trump issued a response to the articles of impeachment Saturday, calling them a “dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president.” The response states both articles against the president should be rejected.

House impeachment managers filed what’s known as a replication Monday, responding to the president’s answer and denying his defense.

“The American people entrusted President Trump with the extraordinary powers vested in his Office by the Constitution, powers which he swore a sacred Oath to use for the Nation’s benefit,” the replication states. “President Trump broke that promise. He used Presidential powers to pressure a vulnerable foreign partner to interfere in our elections for his own benefit.”

Also Monday, President Trump’s legal team filed a trial memorandum calling the articles of impeachment “an affront to the Constitution and to our democratic institutions.” The 171-page memorandum argues against the impeachment and calls for immediate acquittal.