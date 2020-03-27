‘The house is all in my backyard:’ Marshals investigate explosion

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire marshals are investigating a house explosion on Old Dam Road, as neighbors evaluate the damage.

Steve Henderson was asleep next door when a house exploded Thursday night just before 8:00. Windows were shattered, his garage was crushed and most of his belongings have been destroyed. He’s scared to think of what would have happened if he were still awake.

“Right there, where you see that smaller piece, the second set of wood, that’s where my kitchen’s at,” Henderson said. “And right there’s where my chair is at, and I sat there all the time.”

Henderson was not hurt. Neither were his six chihuahuas. Still, he’s devastated to say goodbye to his home of 35 years, the place he raised his family.

His son, Brian, lives down the street. His front door was damaged, but his home otherwise remained intact following the blast. He said it was surreal seeing the damage the blast did to his father’s home.

“I guess it’s time to pick up the pieces,” he said. “I mean, he’s really connected to everything here, but chances are we’ll have to level this place.”

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the blast. Officials said no one was living inside at the time. No one was hurt.