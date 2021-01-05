The Dwelling Place offering Emergency Food Assistance program

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dwelling Place is starting an Emergency Food Assistance program for people and families facing food insecurity.

A press release says Vermilion County is “blessed” with several food pantries, but they are on a set schedule. It adds often times people are still needing food between distributions.

The Dwelling Place Emergency Food Assistance program fills that gap, the release says.

It also says referrals are required and must come from one of the following:

School social worker or home liaison

East Central Illinois Community Action Agency

Love INC

Salvation Army

Church pastor or employee

Any agency serving homeless or low-income people

The Dwelling Place says households will be served only once every 3 months, and food for 2-4 days will be given to eligible recipients. Eligibility will be determined by the Dwelling Place.

The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County

100 N. Franklin St., Danville

217-213-5308