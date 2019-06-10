The drop before the jump?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Drivers still have a few weeks until the gas tax is supposed to go into effect.

The tax will add 18-cents to the price. The good news right now? At least locally, gas prices have dropped almost 13-cents.

The current average is $2.56 a gallon. It's 14-cents less than a month ago, but still 27-cents higher than last year.

The average price in the state is $2.78.

