The drop before the jump?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Drivers still have a few weeks until the gas tax is supposed to go into effect.
The tax will add 18-cents to the price. The good news right now? At least locally, gas prices have dropped almost 13-cents.
The current average is $2.56 a gallon. It's 14-cents less than a month ago, but still 27-cents higher than last year.
The average price in the state is $2.78.
More Stories
-
-
CLINTON, Ill. (
-
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- This weekend, defense lawyers for Brendt…