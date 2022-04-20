Spring Vegetable Planting with University of Illinois Extension
• Spring vegetable planting time is upon us and here is some information to understand as you plan your veggie patch for this year.
Cold Hardiness Map for IL: (share map pdf on the screen)
o Central IL is in USDA Cold Hardiness Zone 5b
o Cold hardiness zones are defined by our average lowest temperature in winter
o Plant tags and other information include plant suitability for the various zones in the US
o These zone designations tell us what plants can and cannot be planted in our area
o Frost free date maps show the average latest frost for areas of IL
o They tell us when, on average, we can plant certain crops
Vegetable Crops
Cool Season Crops:
Have more cold hardiness, may be able to tolerate freezing
Typically grow best in the cooler part of the year
Some examples: lettuce, kale, beets, onions, potatoes
o Warm Season Crops:
Less cold hardiness, cannot tolerate freezing temps
Grow better in hotter parts of the year, often take longer to mature
Examples: tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, summer squash
When to plant?
o Extension Horticulture Educator, Kelly Allsup, has a great blog with tons of info about “when to plant”
o Cool season crops may be planted now, warm season crops should not be planted for another 30 days or so