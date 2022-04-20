Spring Vegetable Planting with University of Illinois Extension

• Spring vegetable planting time is upon us and here is some information to understand as you plan your veggie patch for this year.

Cold Hardiness Map for IL: (share map pdf on the screen)

o Central IL is in USDA Cold Hardiness Zone 5b

o Cold hardiness zones are defined by our average lowest temperature in winter

o Plant tags and other information include plant suitability for the various zones in the US

o These zone designations tell us what plants can and cannot be planted in our area

o Frost free date maps show the average latest frost for areas of IL

o They tell us when, on average, we can plant certain crops



Vegetable Crops

Cool Season Crops:

 Have more cold hardiness, may be able to tolerate freezing

 Typically grow best in the cooler part of the year

 Some examples: lettuce, kale, beets, onions, potatoes

o Warm Season Crops:

 Less cold hardiness, cannot tolerate freezing temps

 Grow better in hotter parts of the year, often take longer to mature

 Examples: tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, summer squash

When to plant?

o Extension Horticulture Educator, Kelly Allsup, has a great blog with tons of info about “when to plant”

o Cool season crops may be planted now, warm season crops should not be planted for another 30 days or so