The Devon books Blues and Jazz fundraiser concert

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is proudly announcing The Bobby Lyle Dave Stryker Billy Rogers Tribute Band will perform Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 with proceeds to benefit Crossing Healthcare.

Jazz keyboardist Bobby Lyle and jazz guitarist Dave Stryker are co-leading an all-star group that’s dedicating a special concert to the memory of the late, great guitarist Billy Rogers.

Funds will be forwarded to Crossing Healthcare for substance abuse disorder treatment.

The band will play a mixture of Jazz, Blues, Funk and Soul from Lyle’s and Stryker’s recent #1 records. Keyboard virtuoso Bobby Lyle was the Musical Director for such stars as Al Jarreau, Anita Baker and Bette Midler, as well as having many chart-topping albums under his own name.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 10:00 a.m. at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at 217-422-5911.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50% capacity will be allowed into the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Ave.

IDPH, CDC and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.

Ticket Pricing is:

Reserved Pit Seating – $25.00 (plus taxes & fees)

Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $10 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Seating – $20 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Terrace – $15 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Lawn – $10 (plus taxes & fees)

All Parking is Free for this event.

This show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders.

ABOUT The Bobby Lyle Dave Stryker Billy Rogers Tribute Band

Guitarist Dave Stryker got his start with Brother Jack McDuff and Stanley Turrentine before starting his own prolific career. His latest album, Eight Track III (featuring Stryker’s jazz interpretations of classic tunes from the ‘70s Eight Track era), went to #1 for 6 weeks on JazzWeek Radio.

The band is rounded out by drum great Ron E. Beck (formerly of Tower of Power), tenor saxophonist Jorge Nila and bassist Terry Burns.

All of the musicians were friends and performed with the legendary guitarist Billy Rogers who is considered one of the finest ever and made his mark with The Crusaders before his untimely passing of a drug overdose in 1978.



