The deal with Teal Pumpkins

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is promoting the Teal Pumpkin Project just in time for trick-or-treating. Statistics show one-in-13 children in the US has a food allergy. It means even a tiny amount of an allergen can cause severe reactions in children.

Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) created the Teal Pumpkin Project to help kids with food allergies enjoy Halloween. The program seeks to educate and expand access for kids who are unable to eat candy by providing an alternative so they can experience the holiday like everyone else.