The cost of COVID-19 testing in nursing homes nationwide

NATIONAL (WCIA) — The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center of Assisted Living (NCAL) released a state-by-state breakdown of the estimated cost to test every nursing home resident and employee around the country just once.
The total of $440 million does not include testing residents and staff at assisted living and other long-term care facilities. Experts say the figures show the cost of ongoing testing is unsustainable without additional funding from state and federal sources.
A recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to test all nursing home staff weekly would cost more than $1 billion monthly.
Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL says, “For months now, we have been advocating for expanded and priority testing in nursing homes to protect our residents and caregivers, but this is a significant undertaking and cost for nursing homes to shoulder on their own. That’s why we have asked HHS to grant our request for a $10 billion emergency relief to help fund expedited testing and the additional staffing needed to respond to this unprecedented health crisis.”