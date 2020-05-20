The cost of COVID-19 testing in nursing homes nationwide

Dr. Gabrielle Beger, left, prepares to take a nose-swab sample from Lawrence McGee as she works with a team of University of Washington medical providers conducting testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Sending “drop teams” from University of Washington Medicine to conduct universal testing at skilled nursing facilities in collaboration with public health officials is one aspect of the region’s approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NATIONAL (WCIA) — The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center of Assisted Living (NCAL) released a state-by-state breakdown of the estimated cost to test every nursing home resident and employee around the country just once.

The total of $440 million does not include testing residents and staff at assisted living and other long-term care facilities. Experts say the figures show the cost of ongoing testing is unsustainable without additional funding from state and federal sources.

A recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to test all nursing home staff weekly would cost more than $1 billion monthly.

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL says, “For months now, we have been advocating for expanded and priority testing in nursing homes to protect our residents and caregivers, but this is a significant undertaking and cost for nursing homes to shoulder on their own. That’s why we have asked HHS to grant our request for a $10 billion emergency relief to help fund expedited testing and the additional staffing needed to respond to this unprecedented health crisis.”