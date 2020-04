CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)--It's a time when restaurants could really use the tips. Two got them, and the amounts were more than generous. "Last Thursday we had an order for pick up from Jimmy John Liautaud and his wife Leslie. It was just a regular order. They came in, and they picked it up," said Maize Mexican Grill's owner, Armando Sandoval.

However, what the founder of Jimmy's John's left behind at Maize Mexican Grill was far from ordinary, a $5000 tip. "They're trying to help us out and get us through the hard times. It was just a beautiful gesture," said Sandoval.