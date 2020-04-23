The Bright Spot April 22

WCIA -- We're starting a new segment to honor senior athletes and high school teams across the WCIA 3 viewing area after the IHSA canceled all spring sport state championships due to COVID-19. We're calling it 'Senior Sendoff' as we do our best to bring some positive light to so many area players who are hurting.

We start by highlighting Shiloh High School's Ramsey Hunt, who won the Class 1A triple jump state title last May for Tri-County. Effingham baseball also made history last season, winning the school's first sectional title in the sport in 77 years. The Hearts' four seniors will carry that memory with them, including Tate Niebrugge. Our final honoree is Central soccer player Katelyn Swartz.