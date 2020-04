CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Communities have given thunderous applause to health care workers and first responders and others on the "front lines" of the pandemic. This week officials want you to put your hands together for the people working behind the scenes of every emergency in your community.

When you call 911 for an emergency, you expect to see the flashing lights of police, ambulance, or fire vehicles. During Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, it is all about who you hear on the other end of your phone call.