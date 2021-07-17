The Bike Project holds free bike giveaway for kids

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Last year, the Bike Project in Urbana donated bikes to kids for the holidays.

Now, they’re doing it again to let kids ride out the summer in style.

They put up bikes on display outside of their headquarters, and then had parents and kids try out their favorite bikes. Kids picked out their favorite bike on a first come, first serve basis. This afternoon, they gave out 45 bikes to kids who needed them.

“I remember when I was growing up, I always had a bike,” Bike Project volunteer Patrick Barko said. “Cruising around town with my friends was just the most fun to do in the summer, so giving that joy and independence to children is right in line with our mission.”

Volunteers at the Bike Project are looking to make the event an annual thing. All they’re looking for is donations. If you have an unused bike, all you would need to do is come by their office and drop it off.