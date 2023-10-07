Teutopolis, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends, family and loved ones gathered at Ping’s Tavern in Teutopolis for the Kenny Bryan Memorial Ride.

Bryan was one of five killed, including his two children, after the anhydrous ammonia semi crash happened in September. 29. Neighbors created the event and a fundraiser in his name. Organizer Jeremy Purcell grew a close friendship with Bryan over the years. He said to know him was to love him.

“He was always a happy, go-lucky, life of the party,” Purcell said. “Never seemed like he ever had a bad day.”

People rode jeeps, semi-trucks and motorcycles around the town to honor one of Bryan’s favorite hobbies. Purcell said his favorite motor vehicle was the Harley Davidson. He said the freedom and relaxation Bryan felt on a bike are big reasons they chose to drive around town.

Shelbi Willenberg, another close friend of Bryan, said the event is an example of how small towns can show up for their own in a big way.

“If a tragedy like this happens in your community, just help each other,” Willenberg said. “Be there for each other, show each other love and just help out when you can.”

Willenberg wishes Bryan could’ve seen the outpouring of love from everyone involved. Purcell said his presence will continue to thrive in all of them.

“I hope he keeps an eye over us, keeps us all safe because he was a great guy and we’ll let his legacy live,” Purcell said.

Organizers said proceeds would benefit all the families impacted by the semi crash. Anyone who would like to support the family, you can click here for their GoFundMe.