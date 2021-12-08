Test rocket designed by U of I students reaches nearly 10,000 feet

Photo courtesy: The Grainger College of Engineering Aerospace Engineering’s website

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Space Society (ISS) recently launched a test rocket designed and engineered by UIUC students at the Midwest Power event in Princeton.

Officials said the test flight surpassed the student team’s target altitude and reached 9,327 feet, with crystal blue skies as a backdrop.

The entire flight was captured in video by a camera attached onto the Endurance rocket. 

According to U.S. News and World Reports, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is currently ranked #5 among U.S. colleges in aerospace engineering.

