Teens learn about impaired driving through simulation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Students at Urbana High School learned yesterday what it’s like to drive while distracted or drunk, without getting behind the wheel of a real car.

Project Ignition, an award-winning student group, hosted the event. The group works with drivers ed classes to give students a safe, hands-on experience of drunk and distracted driving.

Students used driving simulators while dealing with common distractions, such as texting. They also drove golf carts while wearing goggles that simulated the effects of being drunk.

It’s a valuable lesson, says Project Ignition president Park Mitchell.

“I got into this not knowing what to do, but I’ve gotten hooked on the difference we can make and the kind of impact that can be done,” Mitchell said.