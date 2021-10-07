Teens charged with first-degree murder

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to the death of a 65-year-old man.

Officials said Michael Brown was found deceased in his residence on South C Street in Hammond on January 26. After an investigation, police reported that it was 19-year-old Blayton Cota of Granite City, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old of Springfield that shot Michael when they were committing a burglary. They were charged with first-degree murder by the Office of Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry.

The 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody on September 30. The 17-year old Juvenile was taken into custody on October 5. They are being confined in juvenile detention facilities. Cota was taken into custody on October 4 by ISP DCI Agents. He is being held in the Piatt County Jail on a $1-million bond.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigations at (217) 278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.