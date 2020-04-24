Teenager’s name released; autopsy scheduled

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a teenager found dead at the scene of a shooting has been released. Coroner Michael Day says T’Kai “T.J.” Crayton, was pronounced dead about 3 pm, Thursday, in the 1400-block of East William Street.

Preliminary autopsy results have not yet been released. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact authorities. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $500.

Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau

(217) 424 – 2734