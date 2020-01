CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A judge has denied a U of I professor's request for a TRO, allowing the county clerk's office to move forward printing ballots.

John Bambenek filed to be a write-in candidate for county treasurer on the March ballot, but missed the deadline per Illinois Election Code and filed a lawsuit against the clerk's office in response, claiming the code is unconstitutional. Judge Jason Bohm presided over an emergency hearing Wednesday morning.