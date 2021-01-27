Teenager unscathed following crash with car thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is okay after he was hit by a man driving away from police.

Grant Albaugh says he was driving on S. Neil on Monday over by Windsor in Champaign. It was around 4:15 p.m. when he says Larry Kirkland turned in front of him. Police were following Kirkland because he was driving in a stolen Domino’s delivery car. Albaugh says he stopped as fast as he could, but the two crashed, then Kirkland ran off into a wooded area.

“I thought it was a very confused driver swerving into me, and I also thought when I crashed… oh no I’m gonna have to work this out with the other person,” Albaugh explained. “I was just wondering… I wonder why they’re going so fast, and then I see the cop cars pull up and I thought… oh that makes sense.”

Albaugh wasn’t hurt. He says he was just a little sore the day after. Kirkland was charged with car theft and fleeing police after that crash. He had just been released from jail Monday for another car theft.

“I bare no ill will against him. I’m wishing the best for him. I’m praying for him, and I’m just hoping that he’s able to get his life back on track,” Albaugh said.