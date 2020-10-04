Teenager shot near high school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 15-year-old girl is expected to survive her injuries after she was shot near a Springfield high school.

Lt. Joe Phillips says at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, one their officers called in a shots fired report. It happened near Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

A 15-year-old girl who had been shot then arrived at Memorial Medical Center.

He said the girl was in the car with her mother on Monroe Street when someone in another car starting firing a gun at them.

Her car was shot several times, and she was hit by at least two of the rounds. Police said the girl is expected to survive her injuries.

A description of the suspect and their car was not immediately available.

Phillips said the scene has been processed and they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

At least ten shell casings were recovered by police.