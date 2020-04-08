COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Teenager shot in foot during drive-by

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
drive by shooting_-3361201442639690753

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting. It happened about 3:15 pm, Tuesday, in the area of State and Main streets.

After responding to a report of shots fired, they found a 17-year old with a gunshot wound to his foot. Witnesses told police the victim was outside in the unit block of South State Street when a black car drove by and shot him from the vehicle. He sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Danville Police Department
(217) 431 – 2250

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.