Teenager shot in foot during drive-by

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting. It happened about 3:15 pm, Tuesday, in the area of State and Main streets.

After responding to a report of shots fired, they found a 17-year old with a gunshot wound to his foot. Witnesses told police the victim was outside in the unit block of South State Street when a black car drove by and shot him from the vehicle. He sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250