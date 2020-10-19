Teenager shot at city gas station

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting Sunday that hurt a 19-year-old boy.

Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) says officers responded to a shooting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Marathon gas station, 3595 Larkdale Court.

The teenager was shot in the leg during an altercation. He is expected to survive.

Copeland says the victim doesn’t know who he got into the altercation with. The suspect was described as a Black man, aged 21-25, who was driving a gray pickup truck.

The police sergeant adds investigators are reviewing surveillance video. No further information was available Monday.

Police ask that anyone with further information on this shooting to contact DPD at 217-424-2711.