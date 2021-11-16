Teenager pleads guilty in connection to school threatening

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old pled guilty on Monday to threatening a school building, according to Champaign County Court records.

Police said Pereze Collier was accused of bringing a gun to a Champaign school on September 8. He was arrested on September 17 after he turned himself in.

In a news release, officers said Collier was in a verbal fight with students at Centennial High School when he took a gun out of his backpack. The gun was not fired.

Collier’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m..