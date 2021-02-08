Teenager hurt in drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 17-year-old Danville boy is expected to survive after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning.

A press release from the Danville Police Department says it was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday by personnel at the OSF Sacred Heart Emergency room.

Investigators say the victim told them he was walking near the intersection of English Street and Koehn Drive when he saw a blue car approaching him.

The boy told police someone inside the car fired two rounds at him as they drove past.

After he was hit by the gunfire, the boy fled the area and went to the hospital, police say.

Police described his wounds as non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported and no further suspect information was available.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.