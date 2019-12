CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — An 18-year-old was hurt after a shooting this afternoon.

It happened on Bloomington Road, near North State Street.

The teenager was walking with a group when someone shot at them from an SUV.

Police say the group was targeted, and this was not a random act of violence.

Police are asking for surveillance video from nearby homes or businesses.

If you have any information, call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545, or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.