Teenager faces felony drug charge

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area teenager faces a felony drug charge. Authorities say 18-year old Quentin Hall was arrested for the manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance.

Police responded to the 2500-block of Nantucket, about 6:45 pm, Monday for a disorderly conduct call. Hall was reportedly trying to gain entrance to an apartment by kicking the door.

Hall left the area before officers arrived, but was found during a traffic stop. A probable cause search resulted in the seizure of about 40 grams of suspected cannabis and 50 tablets of suspected MDMA, or Molly.