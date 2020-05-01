Teenager dies after alleged involvement in home invasion

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager has died after allegedly being involved in a recent home invasion. 15-year old Davontae Brown was pronounced dead at 5:30 am, Friday, in the hospital’s critical care unit.

Urbana Police say Brown was the suspect in a home invasion Tuesday, in the 500-block of East Pennsylvania. Authorities say Brown, who was armed with a rifle, and two other teenagers broke into the home.

Brown and the resident had a physical altercation. The victim subdued Brown with a chokehold. Brown lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital. He did not regain consciousness before his death.

Two juvenile co-defendants are charged with home invasion and residential burglary. No charges will be filed against the victim. Officials say the homeowner’s actions were appropriate and lawful under state law. The investigation is ongoing by Urbana Police and the coroner’s office. Brown’s cause of death is pending autopsy results.

