Teenager charged with murder

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney said a Springfield teenager was charged Friday in the shooting death of Gary Green, Jr.

State’s Attorney Dan Wright said 18-year-old Avion Brown was charged with three counts of first degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion. This comes after 23-year-old Gary Green, Jr. was shot and killed on March 31 on East Spruce Street in Springfield.

Wright said Brown faces up to 75 years in prison if convicted. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Brown is the second suspect arrested in connection to Green’s death. Devione Rayford was arrested and charged last week.

Springfield Police are still investigating this shooting. If you have any information, call them at (217) 788-8311.