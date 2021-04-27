Teenager arrested on gun charges after fleeing from traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old Springfield resident is facing several weapons charges after police say he drove off from a traffic stop and crashed his car.

Officers say they stopped a car before 6 p.m. Sunday near Edwards and McCreery streets.

Police say Zuriel Poe, 18, was the only person inside the car, and he drove off as they were speaking with him.

Officers say Poe’s car hit the median on Clearlake Avenue, and he then got out and continued fleeing on foot.

Police saw the teen jump off of an overpass and they kept pursuing him on foot. He was then arrested near Washington and 19th streets.

Investigators say the area nearby was searched and a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer gun was found. Detectives add it had been reported stolen out of Springfield.

Officers say they took Poe to Memorial Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Police say Poe was hurt while trying to flee from them.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney says he has formally charged Poe with possession of a firearm by a gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possessing a weapon without a FOID card.

A press release says his bond was set at $150,000, and he remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

The release adds Poe was out on bond from a charge that accused him of shooting at a car in April of last year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.