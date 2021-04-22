Teenager arrested for armed carjacking

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A teenager is accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint — in the middle of the day.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Champaign. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office says a woman was sitting in her Jeep when she says 19-year-old Kentrell Spearment, of Chicago, threatened to shoot her unless he got her phone and vehicle.

She got out, and he took off. State Police eventually tracked down Spearment on I-57 in Ford County. They say he was going about 130 miles per hour. They stopped him with spike strips. Police say Spearment told them he bought the Jeep in Champaign. Police found a loaded gun and ammunition.

Spearment is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bond was set at $500,000.