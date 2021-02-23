Teen wanted for fatal Mississippi shooting arrested at Urbana motel

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A northwest Mississippi teenager who police say was involved in a fatal nightclub shooting was arrested Monday in Champaign County.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams Sr. says 19-year-old John Morton, of Mound Bayou, Miss., was taken into custody on Monday.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force found Morton at the Courtesy Motel, 403 N. Vine St., Urbana.

Williams says three men died and a fourth was hurt after a Feb. 6 shooting at a nightclub in Benoit, Miss.

A second suspect, 27-year-old Dontrez Jordan, has also been arrested as part of the investigation, the Mississippi sheriff says. Jordan is charged with three counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Bolivar County is located in northwest Mississippi.