Teen shot in arm during drug deal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning just three blocks from Centennial High School.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) says it happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Holiday Drive and William Street.

Officers learned that a group of minors had planned for a drug transaction when the suspect got into the car, brandished a gun, and then tried to rob them.

Police say a struggle for the firearm ensued and one round was fired — one of the minors was hit.

A 17-year-old boy was then taken to an area hospital by a personal car. He was shot in the arm. The boy is expected to survive.

Champaign police say their investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

CPD asks that anyone with further information on this shooting to contact them at 217-351-4545.