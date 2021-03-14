Teen seriously hurt in Sunday morning shooting

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting Sunday near Pana that sent a 17-year-old boy to a hospital.

Troopers say it happened just before 10 a.m. at 200 North 2375 East Road in Pana.

Investigators say the teenager was shot during a fight with another person.

Police say the 17-year-old is in serious condition after shooting.

Detectives say they identified the suspect. State Police say they arrested them at 1:30 p.m. at a Taco Bell restaurant in the 600 block of North Webster Street.

Troopers were assisted by the Taylorville Police Department (TPD) and the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.

State police say they are actively investigating the shooting. No further information was available Sunday.

Illinois State Police asks that anyone with additional information to call Zone 4 Investigations at 217-782-4750.